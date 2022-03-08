State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 222,580 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,595 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 222,580 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 254,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.