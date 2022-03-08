State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 17,540 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,808 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 17,540 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in HP were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of HP by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.22. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $297,813.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $163,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,425 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

