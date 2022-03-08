State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.58 Million Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.14% of Silgan worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,155,000 after purchasing an additional 233,994 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,433,000 after purchasing an additional 665,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,544,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,099,000 after purchasing an additional 77,545 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,404,000 after purchasing an additional 567,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,432,000 after purchasing an additional 44,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $3,083,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $779,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185 in the last ninety days. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SLGN opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLGN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

KeyCorp upped their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

