State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,302 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,300 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.7% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 808,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,690,000 after buying an additional 399,597 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after buying an additional 357,908 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $48,359,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3,541.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 283,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,563,000 after buying an additional 276,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,821,003 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $65.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average is $87.49.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.