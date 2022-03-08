Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Price Tops $0.0865 on Exchanges

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0865 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $125.66 million and approximately $13.03 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,836,946 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

