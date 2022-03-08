SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,124 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of SS&C Technologies worth $19,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $108,251,000. Man Group plc grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 988,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,604,000 after purchasing an additional 632,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,411,000 after purchasing an additional 569,362 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,721,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 502,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

SSNC stock opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.57. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

