SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) to post $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.57. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

