Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of News during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60. News Co. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $26.21.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

