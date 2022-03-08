Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,729,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $175,942,000 after purchasing an additional 167,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,053 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,522,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,908,000 after purchasing an additional 89,440 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,277,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.91. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.66.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.97 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 19.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

