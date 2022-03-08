Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 5,496 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,496 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 406.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VCTR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.59. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $43.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.45 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 31.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 18.13%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

