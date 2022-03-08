Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $355,000 in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the third quarter worth $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Qualtrics International by 51.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Qualtrics International by 15.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.59.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.74.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 192,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 488,769 shares of company stock worth $13,942,325. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

