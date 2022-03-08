Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $384,000 Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,286 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 503.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after buying an additional 389,638 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at $9,470,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 172.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after buying an additional 245,888 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at $5,787,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 146.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 128,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

