Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 3,095 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,897 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 77,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Banc of California by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BANC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

BANC stock opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average is $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Banc of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

