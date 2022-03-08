SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Receives $77.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.50.

Several research firms recently commented on FLOW. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FLOW opened at $85.76 on Friday. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $60.59 and a 12 month high of $88.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

