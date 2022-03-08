Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (STXB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on March 25th

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Spirit of Texas Bancshares to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ STXB opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $477.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.96. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $31.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dean O. Bass sold 77,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $2,190,983.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Beall purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,100 shares of company stock worth $705,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 106.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, SBA loans, commercial deposit accounts, treasury management services, and retail offerings including consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans, and retail deposit products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.