Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the January 31st total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

STXB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In related news, CEO Dean O. Bass sold 77,093 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $2,190,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Beall acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,100 shares of company stock worth $705,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 13.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STXB stock opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $471.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $31.75.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 30.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 20.17%.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, SBA loans, commercial deposit accounts, treasury management services, and retail offerings including consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans, and retail deposit products.

