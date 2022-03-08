SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,849,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 14,719,627 shares.The stock last traded at $192.76 and had previously closed at $186.41.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.50 and its 200 day moving average is $169.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

