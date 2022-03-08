Sonder (SOND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Sonder to post earnings of -0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SOND stock opened at 4.71 on Tuesday. Sonder has a 12 month low of 4.22 and a 12 month high of 11.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sonder in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sonder in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sonder in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonder stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 899,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.60% of Sonder as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sonder Holdings Inc is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

