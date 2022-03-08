Sonar Hits Market Capitalization of $7.05 Million (PING)

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, Sonar has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One Sonar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Sonar has a market cap of $7.05 million and $44,768.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sonar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.38 or 0.06643842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,695.54 or 1.00135816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00046441 BTC.

Sonar Coin Profile

Sonar’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sonar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.