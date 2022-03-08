SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Cut to C$41.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SNC. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$41.57.

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$28.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$24.70 and a 52-week high of C$38.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.37.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

