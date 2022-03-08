Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the January 31st total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 150.0 days.

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.01. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $38.13 and a 1-year high of $60.07.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (Get Rating)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

