SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $435.01 Million

Brokerages expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) will post $435.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $435.04 million and the lowest is $435.00 million. SMART Global posted sales of $304.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.06 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of SMART Global to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SMART Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SMART Global by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGH traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $25.57. The company had a trading volume of 36,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $37.25.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

