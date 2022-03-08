Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) President Michael Greenberg Purchases 75,000 Shares of Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) President Michael Greenberg purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.23 per share, with a total value of $2,867,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Michael Greenberg acquired 28,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $985,600.00.

Shares of SKX opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.40. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.17.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SKX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. OTR Global cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 178,175 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,248,000 after buying an additional 1,986,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 113,021.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 25,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.