Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,600 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. Sierra Oncology has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $446.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36.
In other Sierra Oncology news, insider William D. Turner sold 10,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $323,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Turner sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $135,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,375,000 and sold 19,000 shares valued at $576,010. Insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.
SRRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.
Sierra Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.
