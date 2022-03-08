Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $60.10

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.10 and last traded at $60.99, with a volume of 510290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.87.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIEGY shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.6665 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

