Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Decreases By 33.0%

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the January 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 820.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE:WMC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.73. 482,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 864.63 and a current ratio of 864.63. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $105.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.01.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.87%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.00%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

