Short Interest in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Rises By 40.8%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the January 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several analysts recently commented on VERU shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Veru alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veru by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after purchasing an additional 154,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veru by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 78,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veru by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Veru by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 170,617 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veru by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 68,520 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.45 million, a PE ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. Veru has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $15.72.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veru will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veru Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.