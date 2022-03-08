Short Interest in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Expands By 30.5%

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the January 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 669,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

VRSN opened at $214.85 on Tuesday. VeriSign has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $296,262.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.38, for a total transaction of $131,015.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,077 shares of company stock valued at $7,397,056 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 152.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VeriSign (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.