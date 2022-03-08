Short Interest in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Expands By 27.2%

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the January 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $1,129,372.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $176,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,957 shares of company stock worth $1,478,363. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Trinseo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSE stock opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 45.07% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

