Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Increases By 27.0%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.94. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TKAMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of thyssenkrupp from €11.20 ($12.17) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

About thyssenkrupp (Get Rating)

thyssenkrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.