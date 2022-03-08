Short Interest in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Rises By 44.4%

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,300 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the January 31st total of 311,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 158,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPX in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPX during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

SPXC traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.98. 116,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,326. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.47. SPX has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

