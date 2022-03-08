Short Interest in Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Declines By 20.0%

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SGFEF stock opened at $810.00 on Tuesday. Siegfried has a 1-year low of $810.00 and a 1-year high of $810.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $846.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $889.01.

Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling liquid dosage forms. It offers contract development and manufacturing services, including process and chemical development, analytical development, pilot manufacturing and scale up, and commercial manufacturing.

