Short Interest in RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Decreases By 21.9%

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,068,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 31st total of 2,648,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.2 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on RIOCF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $20.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0672 per share. This represents a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

