Short Interest in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Decreases By 22.8%

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RCM Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RCM Technologies by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in RCM Technologies by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in RCM Technologies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

RCMT traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $7.08. 193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

