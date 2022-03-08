Short Interest in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Increases By 26.4%

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of PYPD opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59. PolyPid has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PolyPid will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PolyPid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PolyPid by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in PolyPid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PolyPid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PolyPid by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPD shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

