Short Interest in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Grows By 29.4%

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 295,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 375,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,482,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,199,000 after purchasing an additional 79,727 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,353,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PIPR shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.60.

NYSE PIPR traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.43. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $105.50 and a 1-year high of $193.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.90.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $2.61. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.69%.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

