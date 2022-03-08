Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Grows By 39.7%

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,000 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the January 31st total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMZ. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $63,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $123,000.

Shares of NYSE:NMZ traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 246,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,906. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

