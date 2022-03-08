Short Interest in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Drops By 28.2%

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,500 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 526,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.59. 10,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,868. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.91 and a 200 day moving average of $244.84. Nordson has a 52-week low of $195.00 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 136.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 2,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

