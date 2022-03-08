Short Interest in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Decreases By 30.1%

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the January 31st total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

MBCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

MBCN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.12. 4,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,113. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

