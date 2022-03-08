Short Interest in Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Drops By 18.3%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the January 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
LGIQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 36,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.18. Logiq has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32.
Logiq Company Profile (Get Rating)
