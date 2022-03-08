Short Interest in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Increases By 29.8%

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the January 31st total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 130.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 24.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 216,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,051,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,766,000 after purchasing an additional 55,704 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 92,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter worth about $1,402,000.

NASDAQ LAUR traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.77. 2,088,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,537. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

