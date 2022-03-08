Short Interest in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expands By 32.1%

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the January 31st total of 2,990,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Shares of KMT traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.26. The company had a trading volume of 77,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,817. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Kennametal has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $43.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Kennametal by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Kennametal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kennametal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,454,000 after buying an additional 37,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kennametal by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 815,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after buying an additional 25,425 shares in the last quarter.

KMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Kennametal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.