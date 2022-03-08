Short Interest in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Decreases By 34.3%

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the January 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BTO traded down $1.84 on Monday, hitting $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 59,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,253. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.79. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $52.88.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 35.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,836,000 after purchasing an additional 74,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $234,000. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.