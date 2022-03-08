Short Interest in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Decreases By 34.3%

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the January 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BTO traded down $1.84 on Monday, hitting $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 59,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,253. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.79. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $52.88.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
