Short Interest in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Grows By 44.2%

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the January 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBA stock opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.28. Industrias Bachoco has a 52 week low of $36.98 and a 52 week high of $47.80.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

