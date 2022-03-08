Short Interest in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Decreases By 19.5%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

Shares of NYSE:HBM remained flat at $$7.85 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,525,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,172,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after buying an additional 2,102,057 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 328.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,645 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after buying an additional 1,874,545 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,730,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,013 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

