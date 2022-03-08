Short Interest in Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Declines By 16.7%

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 791,856,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HCMC remained flat at $$0.00 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 404,416,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,913,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 16.32. Healthier Choices Management has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
About Healthier Choices Management
