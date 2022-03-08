Short Interest in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) Drops By 20.5%

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,900 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 274,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GREE. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter worth $4,856,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter worth $685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the third quarter valued at $10,581,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the third quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenidge Generation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Greenidge Generation from $82.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

GREE stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.01. 20,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,540. Greenidge Generation has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.53.

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

