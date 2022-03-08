Short Interest in GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Drops By 27.0%

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
GAILF stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. GAIL has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $13.18.
GAIL (India) Company Profile (Get Rating)
