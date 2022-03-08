Short Interest in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Decreases By 24.5%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,540,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the January 31st total of 29,840,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 31,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,556 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.15. 27,194,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,646,461. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $50.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FCX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.87.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

