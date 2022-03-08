Short Interest in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Drops By 25.3%

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 260,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forterra presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA remained flat at $$23.53 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,207. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Forterra has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $24.01.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. Forterra had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 43.07%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,714,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,549,000 after acquiring an additional 989,053 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,435,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 720,675 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Forterra by 27.1% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,107,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 236,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 45.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,388,000 after acquiring an additional 203,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Forterra by 29.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 882,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after buying an additional 202,463 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

